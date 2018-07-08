READERS FOR LIFE to benefit Colorado adult literacy

Dorothea Steinke

Denver – The Literacy Coalition of Colorado, a non-profit supporting adult literacy projects, is pleased to announce that it will be a beneficiary of READERS FOR LIFE, an author-autographing fundraiser sponsored by the Romance Writers of America. On July 21 from 3 to 5 pm at the downtown Sheraton Hotel, romance readers can meet their favorite authors, buy autographed books, and support adult literacy projects in Colorado.

The free event is tied to the annual Romance Writers of America national conference. Each year, the event raises thousands of dollars to help fund literacy programs on the local and national level.

To date, the event has raised more than $1 million for ProLiteracy, the national adult literacy organization, and local literacy organizations. According to ProLiteracy, these funds have supported 28 U.S. literacy programs and Laubach Literacy Canada, have supplied 18,882 adult educational materials to adult learners, and have helped provide training for an estimated 930 tutors annually. In total, at least 40,800 adult learners have been able to gain high school educations, get jobs, and support their families with help from funds raised from the Readers for Life autographing.

“There are 36 million adults in the United States who lack basic education and literacy skills. For adult students, literacy is the key to higher learning and a window to the world,” says Kevin Morgan, president and CEO of ProLiteracy. “Over the years, RWA’s donations to ProLiteracy have helped break the cycle of poverty, elevate workforce skills, and improve the quality of life for adults worldwide.”

More than 300 romance authors, including Sylvia Day, Beverly Jenkins, and Suzanne Brockmann will meet with and sign books for fans at the 2018 Readers for Life Literacy Autographing. One hundred percent of proceeds from book sales benefit ProLiteracy and the Literacy Coalition of Colorado, helping these groups create lifelong readers.

Information about the event and a list of participating authors is available at http://www.rwa.org/literacy