Realities For Children Charities Breaks Fundraising Record at 2018 Realities Ride and Rally

Nicole Yost

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – June 11, 2018 – Realities For Children Charities, a 23-year-old nonprofit raising funds for children in need, set an all-time record at its 17th annual Realities Ride and Rally over Memorial Day Weekend. The Realities Ride drew over 2,000 motorcycle riders and enthusiasts from across America and thousands attended the two-day rally from northern Colorado and raised nearly $120,000 – 100 percent of which will go back to supporting children in need.

Realities For Children Charities was founded by President Craig Secher over 20 years ago with underwriting from local business leaders that allows for 100 percent of all fundraising and donor dollars to go directly to providing access to emergency funding to 34 local Partner Agencies who serve children who have been abused, neglected or are at-risk.

The Realities Ride (on Sunday) was seen and heard throughout the Front Range as Realities Riders from all walks of life came together to honor those who’ve served and serve those in need. The Realities Ride is the world’s largest motorcycle poker run as substantiated by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2013. Starting at Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson, nearly 2,000 riders rode the newly designed 80-mile scenic ride route before coming together in downtown Fort Collins for the Budweiser After Party with live music by the Taylor Scott Band, a tattoo contest, motorcycle stunt shows and prizes including $1,500 for the best poker hand from Tri City Cycle, $250 at each Ride Stop from Indian Motorcycles and a $4,000 custom paint job from Reeder Airworks.

In recent years, Realities For Children has focused on developing the downtown Rally on Saturday in Civic Center Park into an event that welcomes non-riders as well as riders and provides an All-American Celebration targeted at the entire family. Saturday’s activities consisted of live music featuring Colorado-based women-led bands and accomplished youth artists. The Rally also included activities like the Schraders Grand Prix trike races, the Hot Cars Cool Nights Car Show, motorcycle stunt shows, a ninja-style obstacle course, a Patriotic Pin-Up Girl Contest, a kids bicycle parade, free apple pie, face painting, bungee bouncer, food trucks and vendors, and ended with a fireworks display accompanying the final stunt show of the night.

“This event is a collaborative effort by sponsors, Realities For Children Business Members, motorcycle service clubs, hundreds of volunteers, and musicians all dedicated to bringing awareness to the issues of child abuse and building the Realities For Children Emergency Fund so that no child in need is forgotten,” says Joyce Dickens, Event Director.

Photos and more information on the event can be found at RealitiesRide.com.