Realities For Children to Unveil Brand New Blue LED Tree at Nightlights

Free public ceremony brings community together for children in need at Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec. 1

Realities For Children Charities (RFC) will unveil a brand new blue LED holiday tree during its free Nightlights Tree Lighting ceremony from 5:45 -7 p.m. Dec. 1 at First Presbyterian Church, 531 S. College Ave. This is the first new LED tree used for the event during the history of Nightlights.

The new high-tech tree is made possible through the sponsorship of Blue Federal Credit Union and sponsorship as well as creative vision of Blazen Illuminations. The tree redesign adds 25,000 programmable pixel lights that will allow the tree to play special visuals effects including text, showcase more detail and color during the 10-minute musical light show and present an elevated experience for all viewers and guests. The first 500 tree lighting attendees will also be able to take home a piece of NightLights history with a NightLights Legacy Light ornaments, created with lights from the former tree.

The Nightlights tree lights up the night bringing awareness to the issues of child abuse and neglect, letting the children impacted know they are not alone and igniting action among those in the community who can support the efforts.

“This tree is one of the most visually impactful displays of hope for the children we serve and it was time to heighten the experience for our community as we continue to raise awareness and funds for these children in need,” said Craig Secher, Realities for Children founder. “We are eternally grateful for our partners and their giving spirit and hope everyone will join us Dec. 1 as we light up the tree for the first time and continue fundraising through Dec. 31.”

NightLights is RFC’s largest fundraising campaign, running from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 each year. The ambitious 2019 campaign goal of $250,000 honors the organization’s upcoming 25th anniversary in 2020. True to the organization’s core values, 100% of all funds raised will go directly toward meeting the needs of children in Larimer County who have been abused, neglected or are at-risk.

“Blue Federal Credit Union is honored to be a Realties for Children business partner. On behalf of our members and employees, this partnership is full of love and doing the right thing,” said Stephanie Teubner, president/CEO of Blue FCU. “Supporting the Big Blue Tree aligns with people helping people, the real credit union difference. We are thankful we can be part of something so special in making sure all children see a bright light in their future.”

“We love coming together with like-minded organizations to make an impact and are proud to bring our expertise to this project and help Realities for Children shine a light on this important cause,” said Nate Webb, owner of Blazen Illuminations. “The technical elements of this tree are everchanging, allowing Realities to introduce new, exciting elements over the years and set a new standard for what they can do in the community.”

Looking to support this important cause? Create a holiday tradition that helps. Gather family and friends and enjoy an inspirational program Dec. 1 including:

Larimer County Sherriff Justin Smith will welcome attendees

Live music at 5:45 p.m. from local band HoldFast

Hot soup from Z Catering

Hot drinks from Sam’s Club, Star of India and Wander Coffee

Homemade cookies

Live holiday music from Ridgeview Classical School’s Madrigal Singers and Emma Marie

Event emceed by Goose and JB from Retro 102.5 Mornings

Meet some of Realities For Children’s 38 Partner Youth Agencies

Visit with Santa

Children can enter to win a 33lb chocolate Santa from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell will announce the winner.

Bring a new toy to donate to the Santa’s Workshop Toy Drive

Be one of the first 500 attendees and receive a free NightLights Legacy Light ornament

Learn more about this entirely FREE event at GiveaNightLight.com