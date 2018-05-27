Recreation Department’s June Event Calendar

Emily Frare, Communication Coordinator

The City of Fort Collins Recreation Department is your community resource for staying active and connected in the Fort Collins community. Recreation offers programs and activities for all abilities. In addition to traditional programming, Recreation will host a number of unique events throughout June. A listing of special events taking place in June is below. For more information about these events and others, visit fcgov.com/recreation or follow us on Facebook at “City of Fort Collins Recreator”.

Summer Concert Series: Movers and Shakers

Friday, June 8 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Location: Fort Collins Senior Center

Enjoy the high energy rock and roll, soul, and R&B sounds of the Movers and Shakers at the first summer concert series of the season. For more information visit fcgov.com/seniorcenter. This short link isn’t working. Could you check with IT on this?

2018 4th of July Parade Entry Deadline

Deadline for entry is Friday, June 29 at 5 p.m.

The City of Fort Collins Parks and Recreation Departments are now accepting entries for the 2018 4th of July Parade presented by Blue Ocean Foundation. The popular parade will begin at 10 a.m. and travel westbound on Mountain Avenue for one mile. For parade information and to submit an entry, visit fcgov.com/july4th.

Farm Camp Out

Friday, June 22 at 6 p.m. – Saturday, June 23 at 9 a.m.

Location: The Farm at Lee Martinez Park

Camp out at The Farm for Great American Camp Out Day. Bring a tent and sleeping gear for a night of Farm fun in the pasture. Enjoy hayrides, farm animals, singing around the “campfire,” and s’mores. To register and more information, visit fcgov.com/thefarm.

###