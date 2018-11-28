Red Cross Accepting Hero Nominations

Andrea Carlson

Annual event to honor local community members

Denver, November 26, 2018: Every day in Colorado there are events that disrupt lives and cause suffering. The Red Cross has been serving Colorado for over 100 years, providing comfort and hope to people affected by disaster, teaching lifesaving skills and supporting our nation’s military. In addition to Red Cross volunteers, caring bystanders, trained volunteers and professionals, as well as our military are there when others are in need.

Each year, we recognize people from our community, who have stepped forward in times of need at the American Red Cross Heroes Soiree. Recognizing local heroes is not only a rewarding and moving experience for us, but being able to celebrate those heroes publicly throughout our community and honor their efforts, are the highlight of the evening.

We hope you will nominate those around you to receive a Community Hero Award for an extraordinary act or acts in the last year to be presented at this year’s American Red Cross Heroes Soiree.

We are seeking individuals and organizations to be nominated for acts including:

• Responding at a time of others’ desperate need to save a life or give comfort (including using first aid, CPR, or an AED)

• Extraordinary act of service during an emergency, disaster, or deployment

• Dedication to preparing for or preventing disasters and emergencies

• Impactful service in support of our Armed Forces or military families

Please nominate those whose actions made a difference. Nominations may be submitted online at http://redcross.org/ ColoradoHeroNominate. The deadline for nominations is December 15, 2018

The American Red Cross Heroes Soiree is the signature fundraising event for the American Red Cross of Colorado. We will honor Community Hero Awardees as well as our local everyday heroes, including active military members, veterans, police officers, firefighters, medical responders and rescuers. Thank you to our returning sponsors; Anadarko, DaVita, Liberty Oilfield Services and Xcel Energy.

Details for the event can be found at http://www.redcross.org/ colorado-soiree.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.