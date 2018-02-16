Red Cross Accepting Hero Nominations

By Nigel Holderby

Northern Colorado event to be held June 1, 2018

Fort Collins, February 13, 2018: Every day in Colorado there are events that disrupt lives and cause suffering. The Red Cross has been serving Colorado for over 100 years, providing comfort and hope to people affected by disaster, teaching lifesaving skills and supporting our nation’s military. In addition to Red Cross volunteers, caring bystanders, trained volunteers and professionals, as well as our military are there when others are in need.

We hope you will nominate those around you to receive a Community Hero Award for an extraordinary act or acts in the last year to be presented at this year’s American Red Cross Heroes Celebration.

We are seeking individuals and organizations to be nominated for acts including:

Responding at a time of others’ desperate need to save a life or give comfort (including using first aid, CPR, or an AED)

Extraordinary act of service during an emergency, disaster, or deployment

Dedication to preparing for or preventing disasters and emergencies

Impactful service in support of our Armed Forces or military families

Nominations may be submitted online at www.redcross.org/Colorado-nominate. The deadline for nominations is March 1, 2018.

The American Red Cross Heroes Celebration will be on June 1, 2018 at The Island at Pelican Lakes Golf Club located at 1620 Pelican Lakes Point, Windsor, CO 80550. We will honor local heroes and raise money to support the mission of the American Red Cross in the communities we serve.

If you have any questions or are interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Jan Daugaard: jan.daugaard@redcross.org or (970)-305-0056

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross and locally @COWYRedCross.