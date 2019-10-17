Red Cross Opens Shelter for Elk Fire Evacuees

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for people affected by the Elk Fire. The shelter is located at the Livermore Community Church, 284 West County Road 74E, Livermore, CO 80536.

Wednesday night three people stayed at the shelter and several more came to the shelter early Thursday for food and information. Several people stayed outside the shelter in recreational vehicles or cars.

Red Cross volunteers are at the shelter and will provide support for those affected by the mandatory evacuations associated with the Elk Fire. The shelter will remain open through today and possibly overnight depending on fire behavior and needs of those evacuated.

To get fire information please visit www.facebook.com/ larimersheriff/ . You can also follow Larimer County Sheriff at Twitter.com/LarimerSheriff or search the hashtag #ElkFire.

How Can You Help? Please do not bring donations of food or other items to the shelter. At this time the Red Cross has all the supplies it needs to help those affected by the Elk Fire.