Red Cross responded to 93 calls for help in March Assisted 234 People

The month of March brought calls for help and an opportunity to help 234 people across the two-state region. As usual most of the assistance requests were for home fires totaling 76 responses. There were also 17 support requests due to the March blizzard.

During the March blizzard the Red Cross opened 10 shelters and supported more than 600 people who were stranded on highways in Colorado and Wyoming.

In April and May, the American Red Cross will be highlighting the Sound the Alarm. Save A Life. campaign with smoke alarm installation events across the region between April 27 and May 12.

They are looking for community volunteers to step up to and help us install 100,000 smoke alarms across the country.

Breakdown of the CO & WY 87 county service area:

Mile High Chapter (MHC): There were 23 calls for help and 66 people received Red Cross support; 1 person was over the age of 65. The MHC response area includes 10 counties in the Denver Metro area.

Southeastern Colorado Chapter (SeCO): There were 32 calls for help and 65 people received Red Cross support; One person was over 65 years of age. The SeCO response area includes 16 counties.

Northern Colorado Chapter (NoCO): There were 16 calls for help with 45 people receiving Red Cross support. One person was over the age of 65. The NoCO response area includes 11 counties.

Western Colorado Chapter (WeCO): There were 12 calls for help with 35 people receiving Red Cross support. Two were over the age of 6. The WeCo response area covers 27 counties, serving all western Colorado and the San Luis Valley.

Wyoming Chapter: There were 10 calls for help with 23 people receiving Red Cross support. The Wyoming Chapter response area covers all 23 counties that make up the state of Wyoming.

The families and individuals were provided a place to stay, money for clothes, food and medicine. Along with providing casework for the residents in a quick and efficient time frame, Red Cross volunteers will continue to provide support to these families going forward, by doing follow up work to ensure all needs are met and the individuals have a clear path to recovery from this personal disaster. All services provided by the American Red Cross are free.

Visit redcross.org/cowsta2019 for full details and instructions on how to volunteer.