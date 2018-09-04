Red Feather Lakes author wins awards in two categories

September 4, 2018 Theresa Rose News 0
Ms. Strazer won the award in the "Inspirational category for her book: Mountain Smiles and Tears
Red Feather Lakes author, Carol Strazer

Author Carol Strazer (Red Feather Lakes resident) was awarded two categories: the “Biography/Autobiography/Memoir” and in the “Inspirational” categories at the CIPA (Colorado Independent Publishers Association) EVVY Awards Banquet in Denver on August 25, 2018 for her recent publication: Mountain Smiles and Tears. This and her two other books: Barbed Wire and Daisies and Mountain Reflections can be viewed on Amazon. Ward Lucas, award winning TV broadcaster (investigative reporting) for KUSA-TV in Denver, Colorado was the keynote speaker.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.

Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Chipper's Tues Twofers $2 Games & More...

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 4, 2018

Schraders Mondays get an Ol’ Glory for 99¢

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 3, 2018

Pinot's Palette - Sunday Free Mimosa w Open Studio

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 2, 2018

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*