Red Feather Lakes author wins awards in two categories

Author Carol Strazer (Red Feather Lakes resident) was awarded two categories: the “Biography/Autobiography/ Memoir” and in the “Inspirational” categories at the CIPA (Colorado Independent Publishers Association) EVVY Awards Banquet in Denver on August 25, 2018 for her recent publication: Mountain Smiles and Tears. This and her two other books: Barbed Wire and Daisies and Mountain Reflections can be viewed on Amazon. Ward Lucas, award winning TV broadcaster (investigative reporting) for KUSA-TV in Denver, Colorado was the keynote speaker.

