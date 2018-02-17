Red Feather Lakes- Citizen Meeting with Commissioner Gaiter, February 22nd

Commissioner Gaiter will be hosting his Citizen Meeting in Red Feather Lakes next Thursday with guest, Suzette Mallette, Transportation Program manager, to discuss regional transportation issues.

According to Ms. Mallette, the Commissioners are wanting updates on projects such as I-25 expansion, US 287 construction on the north end of Fort Collins, Owl Canyon – 2 miles of reconstruction, and potentially the road work if Thornton pipeline locates in road right of ways.

The County is also convening a task force to look at transportation funding options for the county as a whole. They are anticipating this effort will start around the end of March.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, February 22nd, 12-1:30 at the Red Feather Lakes Library, 71 Fire House Lane.