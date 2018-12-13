Red Feather Lakes Library December News

Creed Kidd

Red Feather Lakes Library

First, happy holidays to all. The Library will be closed Christmas Eve, 2PM, and Christmas Day as well as New Year’s Day, January 1, 2018. Outside of these limited closures we’re here for you 7-days-a-week 9AM through 6PM.

Come in or give us a call at 970-881-2664 or email us at help@redfeatherlibrary.org. We’re here to assist. Outside of any unforeseen snow days or maintenance issues, we’ll next close Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, traditionally a very low library attendance day.

You’re aware, of course, that high-speed library internet doesn’t take time-off; we offer 24/7 service 365 days-a-year parking lot access. Or, that downloadable books and audio offered by the library can be accessed and downloaded anywhere anytime with a reliable internet connection.

For your convenience, interest and need we’re open through several important national holidays, including President’s Day; Martin Luther King Day; Memorial Day; Independence Day; and, Labor Day.

We value and appreciate these holidays but none-the-less think it’s important to offer you available library service on these occasions; the opportunity to come in and select a book, CD, DVD or magazine. Or, read the paper or use a library computer or library internet.

Prior to the December holidays there’s an event that’s important for the library and determines for the coming year, every year, what is done, how it’s done, who does it and most critically sets the stage for the services, hours, and materials you’ll use and enjoy in the coming year. That’s establishing the library budget, which is both a product of hindsight and foresight.

Hindsight in the sense that we’re able to evaluate trends and overall usage as well as conduct surveys to determine how things are going and levels of relative success and stasis. Foresight in anticipating not only next year’s new and popular thing but making sure that we adequately prepare for what you see as items of interest or preference just ahead.

A fair amount of budgeting happens at the circulation desk in discussion with you. What works, what’s important and what’s of secondary interest. If you report that the Monday library hikes are great, and you’d like to see programming like that, that makes a difference. The same with our popular cooking classes.

Some things are traditional: Santa at the library during the Greening, holiday programming and the Summer Reading Program. Some things are new and some merely a gleam in the eye for days and years to come.