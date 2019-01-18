RED FEATHER LAKES PLANNING ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Red Feather Lakes Colorado

FIRE HOUSE MEETING ROOM

44 FIRE HOUSE LANE, RED FEATHER LAKES

January 24, 2019, 1:30-3:30 PM

MEETING AGENDA

 

CALL TO ORDER

 

ROLL CALL: Ted Carter, Terri Donnelly, Don Rogers, Joan Rosecrans, Lucille Schmitt, Janice Weixelman, Michael Pruznick

 

LARIMER COUNTY STAFF:  Robert Helmick, Pam Marcus-Bause

 

ADOPTION OF AGENDA

 

APPROVAL OF MINUTES:  October 25, 2018 – (No meetings August and September)

 

COMMUNICATION ITEMS:

 

  1. Committee Member Communications
  2. County Communications

 

COMMENTS FROM THE AUDIENCE (Non-Agenda Items, 5-minute limit)

 

UPDATES:

 

None

 

NEW BUSINESS:

 

ACTION ITEMS:  

  1. Election of Offices
  • Chair
  • Vice-chair
  • Secretary

 

  1. Posting of meetings in compliance with open meetings law:

Motion:

I move that the Red Feather Lakes Planning Advisory Committee designate the Oak Street entrance to the Larimer County Courthouse as the public posting place for notices of all official actions and public meetings in accordance with the requirements of the Colorado Open Meetings laws (CRS 24-6-402)

 

DISCUSSION ITEMS:

  1. Roads Survey; Project, Funding & Community Outreach
  2. Sign Code
  3. Health Care/Clinic Need

 

DETERMINE AGENDA FOR NEXT MEETING:

 

Next regular meeting:  February 28, 2019


 

