FIRE HOUSE MEETING ROOM
44 FIRE HOUSE LANE, RED FEATHER LAKES
January 24, 2019, 1:30-3:30 PM
MEETING AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL: Ted Carter, Terri Donnelly, Don Rogers, Joan Rosecrans, Lucille Schmitt, Janice Weixelman, Michael Pruznick
LARIMER COUNTY STAFF: Robert Helmick, Pam Marcus-Bause
ADOPTION OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES: October 25, 2018 – (No meetings August and September)
COMMUNICATION ITEMS:
- Committee Member Communications
- County Communications
COMMENTS FROM THE AUDIENCE (Non-Agenda Items, 5-minute limit)
UPDATES:
None
NEW BUSINESS:
ACTION ITEMS:
- Election of Offices
- Chair
- Vice-chair
- Secretary
- Posting of meetings in compliance with open meetings law:
Motion:
I move that the Red Feather Lakes Planning Advisory Committee designate the Oak Street entrance to the Larimer County Courthouse as the public posting place for notices of all official actions and public meetings in accordance with the requirements of the Colorado Open Meetings laws (CRS 24-6-402)
DISCUSSION ITEMS:
- Roads Survey; Project, Funding & Community Outreach
- Sign Code
- Health Care/Clinic Need
DETERMINE AGENDA FOR NEXT MEETING:
Next regular meeting: February 28, 2019
