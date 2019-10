By Tammy J. Williams, M.S

Forest Public Affairs Program Manager

p: 970-295-6693

tammy.j.williams@usda.gov

Everything remained secure today on the Red Feather Prescribed Burn. Firefighters will continue to staff the burn tonight. A cool, wetting weather trend is expected over the weekend.

For information on the nearby Elk Fire, see the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Twitter and Facebook sites or call 970-498-5500.