Red Mountain Open Space Seasonal Closure Begins December 1, 2018

Teddy Parker-Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – The seasonal closure of Larimer County’s Red Mountain Open Space, located north of Fort Collins, will begin effective Saturday, December 1, 2018.

Red Mountain Open Space will remain closed to the public during the winter months because of winter weather conditions and the protection of wintering range for big game animals, such as mule deer, elk and bighorn sheep, as set forth in the open space’s management plan.

The City of Fort Collins’ Soapstone Prairie Natural Area, which neighbors Red Mountain Open Space to the east, will also close for the winter on Dec. 1.

Red Mountain Open Space will reopen to the public on March 1, 2019.