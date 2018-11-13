Regional Issues Summit on December 4

Jennifer Umland, Communications Coordinator

Topics to include water, transportation and workforce

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – November 12, 2018 — The 7th annual Regional Issues Summit will be held 7 a.m.- 12 p.m. December 4 at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. The purpose of the summit is to bring business, civic, education and government leaders together to identify possible solutions to the area challenges.

This half-day summit is presented by Leadership Northern Colorado, the Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance (NCLA), the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, the Greeley Chamber of Commerce, Upstate Colorado and One NOCO. The program will feature expert presentations, panel conversations and participant reactions on topics including: water, transportation, workforce and the NCLA’s 2019 Policy Agenda.

“Northern Colorado is one of the state’s most vibrant and livable areas. It is also one of the fastest growing parts of Colorado. The Regional Issues Summit is a forum that will bring attention to some of the larger issues facing Northern Colorado,” said Ann Hutchison, Executive Vice President at the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s keynote is Jodie Swee with XYZ University. She will present on Generations@Work and Cultivating A Collaborative Workforce Environment. A core challenge over the next decade will be to attract and retain a skilled workforce as the labor market continues to tighten and technology continues to evolve. This situation is exacerbated as companies find themselves managing four generations of American workers–each with their own distinct characteristics, values, and attitudes toward work. To successfully integrate these generations for a cohesive workplace, companies will need to embrace changes in recruitment, benefits, along with creating a corporate culture that actively demonstrates respect and inclusion for its multi-generational workforce. Attendees will learn how organizations can embrace generational diversity and foster a culture of collaboration, acceptance, and productivity.

More than 200 business professionals and community leaders are expected at the Regional Issues Summit.

Cost to attend is: $40/members (Loveland, Fort Collins & Greeley Chambers); $50/non-member; $350/table for ten. Click here to reserve your seat. Registration ends November 30, 2018.

The 2018 Regional Issues Summit is Sponsored By:

Gold Sponsor: Elevations Credit Union; Silver Sponsor: Plante Moran and Upstate Colorado; Bronze Sponsors: Flood and Peterson, Hewlett Packard Enterprises and Woodward; Event Sponsors: AlphaGraphics and Sign-A-Rama; Table Sponsors: 4 Rivers Equipment LLC, Cache Bank & Trust, Open Door Organizational Solutions and Total Facility Care.

About the Fort Collins Area Chamber

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is a leading membership-based business association in Northern Colorado, dedicated to helping business succeed. Investing in the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce puts members in contact with more than 1,230 business owners and managers in the market. For more than 100 years, the Fort Collins Area Chamber has helped shape the Fort Collins region into one of the most livable places in America. For more information about the Chamber, call (970) 482-3746 or visit www.FortCollinsChamber.com.

