Registration For 2018 Thanksgiving Race is now open!

New Registration Options Available for 2018

Welcome to the 25th Annual Fort Collins Thanksgiving Day Run presented by Raymond James! The Fort Collins Thanksgiving Day Run has become the most popular family 4 mile run/walk event in Northern Colorado! The Fort Collins Thanksgiving Day run has partnered with RamStrength. “RamStrength supports local cancer survivors by providing financial assistance for basic needs, scholarships, programs, and services”.

To accommodate everyone’s the busy holiday schedule, participants will have the option to have their packet mailed for a $5 fee and we are adding a packet pick up the Saturday before the race at the Fort Collins Club (time to be determined). Please note to have your packet mailed to you register by November 9th, 2018. All packets will be mailed the following week.

Register Early and Save!

To register NOW click HERE.

You can also register the day before the race at the Fort Collins Club from 11am-4pm and race morning at a location to be announced soon, in downtown Fort Collins from 7-830 am. Please note increased entry fees on race day! FOR SAFETY AND INSURANCE LIABILITY PURPOSES, ALL RUNNERS & WALKERS MUST BE REGISTERED WITH THE EVENT. NON-REGISTERED PARTICIPANTS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED ON THE COURSE. Additional Race Information Can Be Found Here. Have questions or need additional information? Contact the Race Director by clicking Here.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.