Registration for Fire Hydrant 5K, A Walk/Run for Homeless Pets is now open

Kaylene Weingardt

Larimer Humane Society’s 28th annual Fire Hydrant 5K & Paws on the Promenade event benefitting homeless animals in Northern Colorado will be on Saturday, June 2, 2018

LOVELAND, COLO. (March 15, 2018) – Registration for Larimer Humane Society’s Fire Hydrant 5K & Paws on the Promenade is now open. This year’s 5k walk/run event will take place at the Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland on Saturday, June 2, 2018. For 28 years, humans and dogs alike have come together for the largest outdoor fundraiser for homeless pets in Northern Colorado to support Larimer Humane Society.

When: Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 7:00 am – noon

Where: Chapungu Sculpture Park and The Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland

Who: Larimer Humane Society and presenting sponsor, Poudre Pet & Feed Supply alongside more than 1,1000 runners and 600 dogs

This years’ event will kick off with a 5k walk/run around Chapungu Sculpture Park at The Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland. The Paws on the Promenade Pet Expo will feature more than 70 booth vendors, a free one-mile Healthy Kids Fun Run, dog demonstrations, contests, a kid’s fun zone, adoptable pets and more.

This year it is Larimer Humane Society’s goal to raise $110,000 through their Fire Hydrant 5K & Paws on the Promenade event. Funds raised through this event will help Larimer Humane Society care for the 6,000 homeless, abused, neglected, unwanted and abandoned animals that come through their doors each year.