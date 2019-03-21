REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR LARIMER HUMANE SOCIETY’S FIRE HYDRANT 5K!

Registration for Larimer Humane Society’s Fire Hydrant 5K & Paws on the Promenade Expo is now open. Returning to the Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland. Larimer Humane Society and presenting sponsor, Poudre Pet & Feed Supply, alongside over 1,100 runners and 600 dogs will take part in a 5k walk/run and Expo on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Now in its 29th year, the event has become the largest outdoor fundraiser for homeless pets in Northern Colorado, bringing people and their dogs together to support Larimer Humane Society.

“Our community demonstrates each day that companion animal complete our homes, our families, and our lives. Larimer Humane Society is proud to assist community members experiencing any animal-related issue,” says CEO, Judy Calhoun, “from helping them to re-home a pet to responding to animal safety or welfare concerns, or placing the perfect new companion with them.”



Early bird registration pricing is available to registrants through April 25, and a special youth registration option is also being offered this year. The Paws on the Promenade Expo will feature over 70 booth vendors, dog demonstrations, contests, a kid’s fun zone, adoptable pets and more.

“The Fire Hydrant 5K and Paws on the Promenade Expo brings individuals, teams, families, and canines together each year from across our Northern Colorado communities.” says CEO, Judy Calhoun. “Among the fun and festivities, attendees also give a voice and provide support to the thousands of homeless animals who will come through our doors in need of a second chance.”



Larimer Humane Society is an independent, non-profit animal welfare organization whose mission is to further the compassionate, safe, and responsible relationship between animals and people. As the largest animal shelter in Northern Colorado, Larimer Humane Society is proud to accept all animals in need regardless of age, breed, medical status or temperament.

This year Larimer Humane Society plans to raise $112,000 through the event. Funds raised will help ensure care to over 6,000 homeless, ill, injured and abused animals the organization expects to serve this year. To learn more or register, visit www.FH5K.org or call 970-530-2945.