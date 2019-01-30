Registration is now open for the Spring session of Amazing Athletes and Tots. Amazing Athletes is ages 2.5-5 and Amazing Tots is ages 18 months to 2.5. At Amazing Athletes, the goal is to enhance children’s lives through sport and movement. The registration fee for each activity is $60 for a 6-week session.
Each session, the child will learn the basic fundamentals of 10 sports including football, baseball, basketball, tennis, volleyball, soccer, golf, lacrosse, hockey, and track & field. Classes feature kid-friendly warm-ups, obstacle courses, muscle terminology, nutrition, yoga, teamwork, and gross-motor skill development all in a fun, learning-based environment.
.
Sessions begin Feb 25 thru Apr 8 (no class Mar 18).
Walk-in registration closes Feb 22 and online midnight Feb 24. NOTE: Depending upon registration numbers both sessions may be combined.
Call the Recreation Office with any questions (970.568.7410) or register online.
Contact Logan Hastings at https://amazingathletes.com/
noco/ for more information about Amazing Athletes.
