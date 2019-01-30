Registration is now open for the spring session of amazing athletes and tots

January 30, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Events 0
Registration is now open for the Spring session of Amazing Athletes and Tots
Registration is now open for the Spring session of Amazing Athletes and Tots. Amazing Athletes is ages 2.5-5 and Amazing Tots is ages 18 months to 2.5. At Amazing Athletes, the goal is to enhance children’s lives through sport and movement. The registration fee for each activity is $60 for a 6-week session.
Each session, the child will learn the basic fundamentals of 10 sports including football, baseball, basketball, tennis, volleyball, soccer, golf, lacrosse, hockey, and track & field. Classes feature kid-friendly warm-ups, obstacle courses, muscle terminology, nutrition, yoga, teamwork, and gross-motor skill development all in a fun, learning-based environment.
.
Sessions begin Feb 25 thru Apr 8 (no class Mar 18).
Walk-in registration closes Feb 22 and online midnight Feb 24. NOTE: Depending upon registration numbers both sessions may be combined.
 
Call the Recreation Office with any questions (970.568.7410) or register online.
Contact Logan Hastings at https://amazingathletes.com/noco/ for more information about Amazing Athletes.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

10% off housecleaning services

by Andora Cleaning - 5 days ago

Liberty Tax Service helps furloughed workers

by Liberty Tax Service - 6 days ago

View More Promotions

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*