Registration is Open for Summer Activities with Wellington Recreation

Age 4 T-ball (fee $45): games played Tuesday nights beginning June 18



Modified T-ball (ages 5&6; fee $45) : games played Mon or Tue nights beginning June 17/18

Coach/Player Pitch Baseball (ages 7-9; fee $65 which includes team hat): games played Mon or Tue nights beginning June 17/18

Start Smart Baseball: 6:30pm Session (ages 3-5; fee $50) : sessions held Tuesday nights beginning June 18

Ages 10-15 Youth Soccer (fee $50) : games played Thursday nights beginning June 13 (no games July 4)

Ages 10-12 Youth Tennis (fee $32): classes held Tuesday night beginning June 11; class limited to 8 registrants

Ages 13-16 Youth Tennis (fee $32) : classes held Thursday nights beginning June 13; class limited to 8 registrants

Online registration closes midnight May 19. Walk-in registration (hours Mon-Fri 1-5pm) closes May 17.

CO ACHES ARE NEEDED FOR ALL AGE DIVISIONS!!!!!!! Coaching needs must be met by May 21. The number of coaches after this date will determine the final number of coaches. Team size will be determined by the number of coaches. Coaches who fulfill their coaching commitment by attending one of the coach meetings and returns equipment bags at the end of the season will be given a $20 coaching credit good towards any registration. Youth coach meetings will be held May 22 and 23 in the Leeper Center (Senior Center side) at 630pm . Coaches must attend one of these meetings in order to coach .

PLEASE NOTE: All practice dates and times determined by coaches. As all our coaches are volunteers they pick the place and time here in Wellington that best fit their schedules.