Registration Open for 10U Intermediate Baseball Tryout

Registration is now open for the 10U Intermediate Baseball Tryout.

Those interested may choose to participate in “tryouts” for an Intermediate level team for ages 9-10. There is no fee to register for the “tryout”. Players who make the Intermediate team will incur a $390 fee (which includes uniform). The “Tryout” date is tentatively set for March 7. Walk in registration for the 10U Intermediate Tryout ends 5:00pm on March 5 (online registration closes at midnight on March 5).

The Intermediate team will play 14 games and is limited to 12 players. Age cut off for Intermediate team is April 30 (can turn 11 on May 1). Practices may begin week of March 9. Players that do not make the Intermediate team will still be eligible to play in the Grade 4 Baseball Recreation League if currently in Grade 4.