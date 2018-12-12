Registration Open for 2019 Adult Coed Volleyball, Youth Volleyball, and Get Fit Wellington

Registration is currently open for Adult Coed Volleyball, Youth Gr 1-3 and Gr 4-6 Volleyball, and Get Fit Wellington! Walk-in registration (cash or check only) closes Dec 21 and online registration (open 24/7) closes at midnight Dec 23 (register online). Walk-in registration hours are Mon-Fri 1-5pm.

Adult Coed Volleyball (ages 14+): Game play is 6v6 using rally scoring with 8 games scheduled. Team fee is $310. Games played Fri nights at Wellington Middle School beginning Jan 18 and ending Mar 8. League minimum 5 teams and maximum 8 teams.

Gr 1-3 & 4-6 Youth Volleyball: Registration fee is $50. Games played Sat mornings at Wellington Middle School beginning Jan 26 and ending Mar 2. Teams will be coed. Practice time TBD by coaches and available gym space on weekday nights. Practices may begin the week of Jan 7. COACHES NEEDED FOR BOTH GRADE DIVISIONS. Coaching needs must be met by 5pm Jan 9. Confirmed coaches on this date will determine number of teams and roster size. All coaches that fulfill their coaching commitment by attending the coach meeting and returning equipment bags will receive a $20 credit that may be applied to any future registration. NOTE: The registration system may calculate the wrong grade. If you are having issues registering online due to grade please call the Recreation Office. We are unable to fix online registration issues due to grade after 5pm, Dec 21 although you may be added to the wait list.

Get Fit Wellington! Strength Training : Throughout this 8-week energetic, all-levels strength and fitness program you will build muscle, burn calories and have a whole lot of fun! Each 45-minute class will provide you with a full body workout created to strengthen your body and mind, improve mobility and stability, and help you improve your overall fitness level. If you are new to fitness, have goals to lose weight and increase strength, and you're ready to commit 45 minutes a week to yourself, then this program is a perfect fit! The program will utilize your own body weight, free weights, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and other fitness tools to help you reach your goals. Modifications and intensifications will be provided to make the workouts accessible for all participants. Walk-in registration for Get Fit closes Jan 9 and online at midnight Jan 9. Classes held Thursday mornings 9-945am in the Senior Center (Leeper Center) from Jan 10 thru Feb 28. Activity fee $70. Drop-in fee is $12 with cash or check (for cash please use exact mount as instructor will not have change).You can contact the instructor Caroline Chant ( caroline.chant@gmail.com ) with any questions.