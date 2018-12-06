Registration Open for Amazing Athletes/Tots, Grades 7&8 Inter-league Coed Flag Football, and True You Yoga

Wellington Recreation

Amazing Athletes (ages 2.5-5) and Amazing Tots (ages 18 months to 2.5): At Amazing Athletes our goal is to enhance children’s lives through sport and movement. In each session your child will learn the basic fundamentals of 10 sports including football, baseball, basketball, tennis, volleyball, soccer, golf, lacrosse, hockey, and track & field. Classes feature kid-friendly warm ups, obstacle courses, muscle terminology, nutrition, yoga, teamwork, and gross-motor skill development all in a fun, learning-based environment.

Registration fee for each activity is $50 for a 5-week session. Sessions for Amazing Athletes will be held from 9-945am and Amazing Tots sessions from 10-1030am on Mondays in the Leeper Center (Board Room side) beginning Jan 7 thru Feb 11 (no class Jan 21). Walk-in registration closes Jan 4 and online midnight Jan 6.

Gr 7&8 Inter-league Coed Flag Football: This league run through Fort Collins Recreation. The season will teach the fundamentals of football with no tackling or blocking. The main focus will be on fair play with winning secondary. Practices held here in Wellington with games played on Saturdays starting Mar 30 at Spring Canyon Park. Games are played 5v5. Rosters must have a minimum of 7 players and are limited to 10 players. Coach commitments are needed by Feb 27 or activity will be canceled. Practices begin mid-March. Coach meeting date TBD but from 6-7pm at the Fort Collins Senior Center. Must register for grade currently in for the 2018/2019 school year. If you have issues registering due to wrong grade please call the Recreation Office by 5pm on Feb 22. Issues related to wrong grade received after 5pm on Feb 22 can be placed on waiting list. Walk-in registration closes Feb 22 and online registration closes midnight Feb 24. Fee $90 which includes separate jersey provided by Fort Collins Recreation.

True You Yoga: Wellington Recreation is excited to continue offering the Yoga Series with Kathryn Green of True You and focus on living your life to the fullest. Seven sessions will be held in the basement of the Wellington Fire Station on Tue mornings from 9-10am starting Jan 15 thru Feb 26. Activity fee $70. Walk-in and online registration end Jan 14.

Participants will explore yoga through movement and mindset practices with a focus on how these can help you live your most inspired life. The Viniyoga tradition will be the foundation for this all-levels class and inspirational texts to move you through this empowering series. Classes are designed to use the tools of yoga to support personal transformation while developing strength, flexibility, balance, and endurance. You will use the breath to move through the postures with safe alignment and appropriate adaptation. Through your experience with yoga you will develop a focused and attentive mind, while simultaneously creating a feeling of peace and relaxation.

Contact Kathryn Green with any questions at kathryn@trueyouinmotion.com

You can always register online 24/7 ( register online ) or in the Rec Office (cash or check only) Mon-Fri 1-5pm during above listed registration hours.

Call the Recreation Office with any questions (970.568.7410).

