Registration Open

Wellington Recreation

Registration is currently open for the following activities:

SUMMER ACTIVITIES:

Adult Group Tennis (ages 16+): Fee $35 . Sessions held at Wellington Community Park Tennis Courts on Sat mornings, 9-10am, Aug 3-Aug 24. Class limited to 8 participants. Walk-in registration closes Jul 26 and online closes midnight July 28.

Amazing Athletes (ages 2.5-5) and Amazing Tots (ages 18 mos to 2.5): Fee for each activity is $50. Sessions held at the Leeper Center on Wed mornings Jul 24-Aug 21. Amazing Athletes runs 9-9:45am and Amazing Tots 10-10:30am. Walk-in registration closes Jul 23 and online closes midnight Jul 23.

Beginning Youth Tennis (ages 10-12): Fee $32. Sessions held at Wellington Community Park Tennis Courts on Tue evenings, 6-7pm, Jul 30-Aug 20. Class limited to 8 participants. Walk-in registration closes Jul 26 and online closes midnight Jul 28.

Beginning Youth Tennis (ages 13-16): Fee $32. Sessions held at Wellington Community Park Tennis Courts on Thu evenings, 6-7pm, Aug 1-Aug 22. Class limited to 8 participants. Walk-in registration closes Jul 26 and online closes midnight Jul 28.

FALL ACTIVITIES:

Grade 3, Grade 4, and Grade 5 Tackle Football: Fee $130 for each grade division. This league run through the City of Fort Collins Recreation League. Must register for grade in the 2019-2020 school year. All players combined with no light or heavy weight divisions. Game play is 8v8 and will play Sat mornings Aug 19-Oct 19 in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Windsor. Rosters capped at 17 players. Teams will practice 2 times per week in Wellington. All gear and uniforms provided for Fort Collins Recreation. Coaching needs must be met by Aug 2 or registrants will be refunded. Walk-in registration closes Aug 2 and online closes midnight Aug 4.

U14 Boys and U14 Girls Inter-league Soccer: Fee $40 for each division. League run through Fort Collins Soccer Club with games (11v11) played in Fort Collins, Berthoud, and Windsor Sep 7-Oct 26. Practices held in Wellington. Registrants must be in 6th-8th grade during the 2019-2020 school year (cannot be in 9th grade). Jerseys, shorts, and socks purchased separately. Coaching commitment needed by Jul 18 or registrants will be refunded . Rosters limited to 18 players with 14 minimum. Walk-in registration closes Jul 19 and online closes midnight Jul 19.