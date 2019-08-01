Registration Open

Wellington Recreation
Registration is currently open for the following activities:
SUMMER ACTIVITIES:
Adult Group Tennis (ages 16+): Fee $35. Sessions held at Wellington Community Park Tennis Courts on Sat mornings, 9-10am, Aug 3-Aug 24. Class limited to 8 participants. Walk-in registration closes Jul 26 and online closes midnight July 28.
Amazing Athletes (ages 2.5-5) and Amazing Tots (ages 18 mos to 2.5): Fee for each activity is $50. Sessions held at the Leeper Center on Wed mornings Jul 24-Aug 21. Amazing Athletes runs 9-9:45am and Amazing Tots 10-10:30am. Walk-in registration closes Jul 23 and online closes midnight Jul 23.
Beginning Youth Tennis (ages 10-12): Fee $32. Sessions held at Wellington Community Park Tennis Courts on Tue evenings, 6-7pm, Jul 30-Aug 20. Class limited to 8 participants. Walk-in registration closes Jul 26 and online closes midnight Jul 28.
Beginning Youth Tennis (ages 13-16): Fee $32. Sessions held at Wellington Community Park Tennis Courts on Thu evenings, 6-7pm, Aug 1-Aug 22. Class limited to 8 participants. Walk-in registration closes Jul 26 and online closes midnight Jul 28.
FALL ACTIVITIES:
Grade 3, Grade 4, and Grade 5 Tackle Football: Fee $130 for each grade division. This league run through the City of Fort Collins Recreation League. Must register for grade in the 2019-2020 school year. All players combined with no light or heavy weight divisions. Game play is 8v8 and will play Sat mornings Aug 19-Oct 19 in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Windsor. Rosters capped at 17 players. Teams will practice 2 times per week in Wellington. All gear and uniforms provided for Fort Collins Recreation. Coaching needs must be met by Aug 2 or registrants will be refunded. Walk-in registration closes Aug 2 and online closes midnight Aug 4.
U14 Boys and U14 Girls Inter-league Soccer: Fee $40 for each division. League run through Fort Collins Soccer Club with games (11v11) played in Fort Collins, Berthoud, and Windsor Sep 7-Oct 26. Practices held in Wellington. Registrants must be in 6th-8th grade during the 2019-2020 school year (cannot be in 9th grade). Jerseys, shorts, and socks purchased separately. Coaching commitment needed by Jul 18 or registrants will be refunded. Rosters limited to 18 players with 14 minimum. Walk-in registration closes Jul 19 and online closes midnight Jul 19.
Online registration is open 24/7. Walk-in registration hours are Mon-Fri 1-5pm. Call the Recreation Office with any questions (970.568.7410).
