Relief Classes for Caregivers to be Held

The Larimer County Office on Aging has formed a partnership sponsoring three classes that provide tips and tactics to reducing the exhausting stress of caregiving for both family members and loved ones in Fort Collins and Loveland through the months of April and June to offer relief and balance for anyone caregiving.

The classes are part of an attempt to help those who are caregivers bring down their stress tension levels, stabilize their life, improve communication and handling skills regarding emotions and discover the useful recourses available to them. The names of the classes being offered are “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” and “Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers”.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Powerful Tools for Caregivers will be held Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. from March 18 to April 22. The other Powerful Tools for Caregivers class will be held Tuesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. beginning April 14 and ending May 19, being held at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

The last class, Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers, will be held Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. starting April 30 and ending on June 25 at the Stepping Stones Adult Day Center.

To register for the Wednesday classes, call [970] 221-0406. For the Tuesday classes, call [970] 495-8560 and for the Thursday classes, call [970] 495-8560 to register.

For more information on the each of the three classes offered for caregivers, please visit https://www.larimer.org/humanservices/aging.