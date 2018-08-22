Reminder: Deadline Aug. 30 to Apply for Small Grant

Jennifer Almstead

LOVELAND, Colo. – Applications are being accepted for Larimer County Department of Natural Resources’ Small Grants for Community Partnering program for the 2019 grant cycle.

Individual grant awards are available up to $3,000 per project, limited to one application per applicant. This year, applications will be accepted through a new online form. Grant applications are due Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, by 5 p.m., with awards announced by March 2019.

These grants are offered to individuals, organizations, schools and homeowner associations in Larimer County for community, neighborhood and group projects for:

Protection or enhancement of natural areas, including wildlife habitat, river areas and wetlands

Public linkages with existing open lands and parks

Opportunities for environmental education, outdoor recreation or nature interpretation

Opportunities for people to connect with the land via agriculture or increased access to open spaces and natural areas

Research on Larimer County open spaces

The Small Grants for Community Partnering application link and instructions, budget worksheet and other information are available online at www.larimer.org/small-grants.

These grants are funded by the Help Preserve Open Spaces sales and use tax. Since 2008, Larimer County has awarded $287,800 for 192 community and neighborhood projects. For more information, please contact Jennifer Almstead at (970) 619-4569 or jalmstead@larimer.org.