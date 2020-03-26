Reminder for Wellington Residents: Get Your Ballots In for Town Trustee

The Town of Wellington’s Municipal Election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7th, for an election to fill three open seats on the Town’s Board of Trustees. Ballots will be mailed to residents within city limits who are eligible to vote, delivered as early as March 16th, and you can either return your ballot by mail, or you can drop it off at Town Hall. Note, that the ballot drop off location is different than the general election drop off at the Library. Your ballots must be delivered (by hand or post office) to Town Hall to be counted. Also, make sure to mark a vote for three of the six candidates, as the top three candidates with the most votes will get the open seats.

John Evans is running for re-election, after having served as Town Trustee since April of 2018 and wanting to continue working on important projects he is involved with.

Jon Gaiter is running for trustee, to better serve his community, where he owns a business and has his family.

Rebekka Kinney is running for trustee, in a community that she is heavily involved in serving, and sharing her talents with.

Ashley Macdonald is running for trustee, after having served a four-year term from 2014-2018, to continue her passion for serving this community.

Joseph McDaniel is running for trustee, to give back to the community that he grew up in and has watched grow and change throughout the course of his lifetime.

Daniel Sattler is running for re-election, to continue progress after having served as a trustee for the past four years and serving as the current Mayor Pro Tem.

Trustees are elected by the public for 4-year terms, and there are seven seats on the Board of Trustees, six trustees and a Mayor. This odd number is intentional to prevent ties in votes. The Board of Trustees manages the town budget, oversees the administration of the town, and proposes, passes, and ratifies laws and ordinances. The Mayor leads the board but holds the same voting powers as the rest of the Trustees.

See candidate survey responses published by North Forty News at http://northfortynews.com/an-introduction-to-the-candidates-for-wellington-town-trustee/