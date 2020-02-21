Remington Street Utility Upgrades to Begin Soon

Fort Collins Utilities will begin working on replacing a stormwater system and sanitary sewer mains in Remington Street beginning in February and ending in July in order to improve wastewater performances, drainage, and protection from floods in the neighborhood.

The project consists of the replacement of an existing storm drainage pipe with a large diameter storm pipe followed by new inlets. In addition to replacing the sanitary sewer main in the 1600 and 1800 blocks of Remington, the east side of the 1800 block will receive the installation of an additional sanitary sewer main.

Construction on the project will officially begin on February 24. Implementing a larger capacity stormwater connection running from the intersection of Prospect and College to Spring Creek will allow for a reduction in issues with flooding.

The starting construction will take place in the 1800 block of Remington Street where it will advance north. In the course of construction, the road will be closed off, preventing vehicle traffic and even parking along the blocks while construction is underway.

Although there is a possibility that a bike lane may be provided along one side of the road in the latter part of the spring and summer, bikers will be rerouted around the site during the initial months of construction. Nevertheless, the Remington and Prospect intersection, as well as the Remington and Spring Park intersections, shall stay open to both east and westbound traffic.

For more information on the Remington Sewer Project from road closures to traffic control, please visit fcgov.com/Remington-sewer-project or call 970-224-6065.