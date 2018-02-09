Resilient Larimer, a new online engagement tool launched

by Shale Nelson, Larimer Connects Program Manager

Larimer Connects, a program within the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management, has launched Resilient Larimer, a new community engagement website where citizens can engage and collaborate with other community members and decision-makers about the future of our community.

Resilient Larimer is an on-line tool to generate ideas and feedback from citizens on building resiliency in communities. Feedback from the new web-based platform will be used by stakeholders county-wide, across the six categories of Community, Economics, Watersheds and Natural Resources, Housing, Infrastructure, and Health.

Resilient Larimer allows participants to share ideas, give feedback and collaborate on a variety of topics, and engage with community leaders online anytime, anywhere.

The platform’s developer, MindMixer, features on-line, community engagement and social media tools to connect organizations with community members who might not otherwise participate.

The technology makes it easier for community leadership and members to have more productive,collaborative discussions than through traditional town halls and message boards. Join the conversation at resilientlarimer.mindmixer.com/