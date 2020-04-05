Restful Sleep — Critical at a Time Like This

Dr. Katie Takacs, D. C., D.A.B.C.I

Sleep is essential for mental wellbeing and for the rest and recovery of our physical body, always important, it is even more critical at a time like this.

Restful sleep is like resetting your computer — typically, it runs faster once you let it reset and recover!

Here are some suggestions to practice good sleep hygiene:

Establish a routine. Going to bed at the same time each night helps establish consistency in your sleep patterns.

This next one is a hard one for many of us: Two hours before bedtime, stop looking at screens of any kind. Especially blue light from computer screens can be very excitatory sending a “wake-up” message to the brain while adversely affecting melatonin production, the hormone that helps us get to sleep.

Opt for a book or puzzle before bed instead of iPad or TV. This will help your brain better relax and prepare you for bed.

Stop eating 3 hours before bed. Eating causes a fluctuation in blood glucose levels. Eating too close to bedtime can have a stimulating effect on your brain.

Listen to meditation apps like ‘Calm’ to help guide you into sleep.

Diffuse lavender. Lavender has been shown to help decrease heart rate and blood pressure and has a calming effect on the brain.

If you find yourself relying too frequently on sleeping medications, talk with your doctor to help you find a more natural solution.

Here’s to a good night’s sleep — you’ll feel better in the morning!

Dr. Katie Takacs is the clinical director of Women’s Health at Gateway Natural Medicine and Diagnostic Center in Berthoud, CO. She believes that through education she can prepare patients to live their healthiest lives. Dr. Katie believes the moment an individual understands how the body works, they can back take control of their health and future.

Have any questions about your healthcare options? Reach out to takacskatie@gmail.com.