Reward for killing of two mountain goats on Quandary Peak increased to $5,000

July 13, 2018 Theresa Rose Outdoors 0
One of two mountain goats found dead on Quandary Peak
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. – Thanks to donations, Colorado Operation Game Thief is increasing the reward offer from $1,000 to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or citation in the case of two mountain goats that were shot and found dead on July 3, approximately 2.8 miles up the Quandary Peak Trail.

Anyone with information can call or email Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 (1-877-COLO-OGT) or game.thief@state.co.us to report any information. Callers or emailers may remain anonymous if they choose.

Penalties for this crime are covered under C.R.S. 33-6-109, Wildlife–illegal possession. For more information on CPW regulations or stopping poachers, visit cpw.state.co.us.

