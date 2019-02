The Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce celebrated one of Wellington’s newest businesses, Discmania, on Friday, February 15th with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

Discmania is a place where you can find everything you need to know about disc golf.

Discmania is also located in the Wellington Business Center, 1.5 miles south of Ridley’s Grocery store on the Frontage Road on 6556 Buttercup Drive in Wellington.