Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Saturday, July 27th at 10 am

Day Care for adults

“Setting A New Standard For Dementia Care in Wellington”

By The 4th act, LLC Dementia Daycare

The 4th act is a new service to the Wellington community. It is a Day Care for adults with early-stage dementia. This is a new service to all of Northern Colorado. Specialized care for those with dementia has been allocated to memory care facilities or family members. We are offering a change to that system.

WHAT WE PROVIDE. Our program offers day programming with indoor and outdoor activities and respite care. Our service will also allow families to have an alternative to sending their loved one to a 24 hour a day 7 days a week care facility. We provide care between 7:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. There are both full time and part-time options available. We believe that the person caring for someone with dementia deserves to take some much-needed time off from the responsibilities of caregiving. They can go out to lunch, get a part-time job, volunteer, go visit a friend–all while knowing their loved ones are a card for and safe.

WHAT TO EXPECT. While visiting the 4th act, your loved one can engage in activities they enjoy or have enjoyed in the past. An example would go out to the garden to plant vegetables, pick weeds or pick raspberries. If they want to read a book or play the piano, that is encouraged. Through an extensive intake process, we will gain an in-depth understanding of the person living with dementia. This history helps us stimulate the mind of your loved one with meaningful activities. Being given a diagnosis of dementia does not mean that life has to be less enjoyable, it means we have to be more creative!

We want to give the caregiver back some of their previous relationships with their loved one. No one puts, “I want to be a full-time caregiver to my spouse” on their bucket list. If you can find it in yourself to allow someone else to share the responsibilities of caregiving, you will be much happier and so will your loved one. Care facilities can be difficult to find. According to an article published by the National Alliance of Caregiving, Dementia

Caregiving in the U.S., ”Dementia caregivers report difficulty finding or getting paid help. More than a quarter (28 percent) say they find it difficult to receive affordable services in their loved one’s community” (p. 25).

The 4th act offers affordable care at both full-day and half-day rates. Our ultimate goal is to engage the clients and help reestablish the couple’s relationship to that before the diagnosis of dementia. We want to engage people in their lives not have them sit and watch it pass them by.