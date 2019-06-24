Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to welcome Sparge Brewing on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019

Wellington celebrated its newest brewery over the weekend, Sparge Brewing, on Saturday, June 22nd with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, provided by the Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce.

“First time at the brewery and already know it will be one of our regular places to stop…great staff and love that we got a tour of their operation..we love that they use local and even though we are from Cheyenne, we think of Wellington as hometown,” says Monica P.

HOURS:
Monday – Thursday   11am – 10pm
Friday – Saturday   11am – 11pm
Sunday    12pm – 9pm

Sparge Brewing is located 8 miles north of Fort Collins, Colorado, just off highway 87 in Wellington on 3999 GW Bush Avenue, #101. As one of the fastest growing towns in the state, Wellington was the perfect location for Sparge Brewing.

