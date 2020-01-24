Two Owls Counseling Now Serves Wellington

Wellington has a new psychotherapist in town! Wellington resident Deb Coyote, MA, LPCC, NCC has opened her office on First Street in old town Wellington. Deb has lived in Wellington for six years and recently graduated from UNC with a masters in clinical mental health. She specializes in counseling adults and teenagers. While she does see clients at her office space in Ft. Collins, her heart belongs to Wellington. “Wellington is an underserved community,” she states. “Since the day I began graduate school it was my intention to open an office in Wellington and provide much needed services. Everyone can benefit from counseling, whether they are dealing with anxiety, grief or depression. Talk therapy has been proven to help people through life transitions.”

Deb has a beautiful office situated on the first floor of her house. Psychotherapy is confidential and private. She offers flexible hours, whether to adults who want to come before or after work, or to teenagers after school. While she does not accept insurance at this time, she offers sliding scale fees and provides out of network invoices for clients who want to add this to their deductible. Whether you are facing challenging times or just need someone to talk to, Deb would love to hear from you. You can go to her website at www.deborahcoyote.com for more information.