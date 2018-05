Join Banner Health Clinic as they celebrate their Open House, Saturday, June 30th from 10 am to 1 pm. The Wellington Chamber will welcome them with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 10 am.

Tour the New Facility | Prizes & Giveaways | Networking!!

Banner Health Clinic is located at 7859 6th Street in Wellington.

For more information, please contact Diana Pronko at 970-568-3215, or Kathy Jordan at 970-568-9475