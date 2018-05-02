Ride Bobcat Ridge with the Larimer County Horseman’s Association

North Forty News

Join the Larimer County Horseman’s Association (LCHA) for a trail ride at Bobcat Ridge Natural Area, 10184 County Road 32C, Loveland, on Sunday, May 6. The ride, led by Ted Newport of the LCHA, begins at 9:30; arrive at 9:00 a.m. Make your reservation for the ride, which will go to the top of Mahoney Ridge, by calling Ted Newport at (970) 397-9591. The trail ride is limited to 6 horses and riders; if more sign up, another group will be created for the ride. “Ted likes to go fast, so his rides always include walking, trotting, cantering and perhaps all-out galloping. If you ‘feel the need for speed,’ Ted’s rides are great,” says the LCHA, on the event listing on page 7 of its website at https://nebula.wsimg.com/476911cbe1da98b6e50537efa0b5df2f?AccessKeyId=7BF504D0CB165D855C34&disposition=0&alloworigin=1

To learn more about the LCHA, visit https://www.larimerhorseman.org/