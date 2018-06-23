Riding Bustang Even Easier with Mobile Ticketing App

Bob Wilson, CDOT Communications Manager

New Payment Options Offer Easy, Secure, & Fast Ways to Pay

DENVER – Bustang® riders now have new options to pay for tickets when using the Justride Bustang mTicketing app. The addition of the Masterpass and Apple Pay digital payment services allows customers to purchase tickets with just a tap, eliminating the need to type in any credit card numbers, billing information or security codes to complete a transaction.

To use Masterpass or Apple Pay on the Bustang mTicketing app, customers simply select the fare they wish to purchase, chose the stored payment card of their choice and complete the payment by using either Masterpass checkout or the Touch or Face ID features for Apple Pay. The app allows riders to purchase single ride, 10-ride, 20-ride or 40-ride passes and view schedules and fares. It is available for download from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Masabi, the global leader in mobile ticketing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based fare collection, developed the app. “Masabi was founded with the goal of making transit ticketing and payments as quick and painless as possible – simplifying the process for riders,” said Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi. “The addition of these mobile payment solutions from Mastercard and Apple into the Bustang app will help make riding the bus in Colorado even easier.”

Bustang, operated for Colorado Department of Transportation by Ace Express of Golden, offers daily coach service through the Interstate 70 corridor between Glenwood Springs and Denver (Grand Junction route coming soon) and along I-25 between Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. Bustang’s climate controlled coaches are equipped with WiFi access, USB outlets and restrooms.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ridebustang.com.