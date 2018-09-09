Ring in the Fall with Fortoberfest in Downtown Fort Collins

Cameron Lalor

Fort Collins, CO – On Saturday, September 15th, celebrate the last outdoor music festival of the year at Fortoberfest in Old Town Square!

Made possible by support from the Bohemian Foundation, the Downtown Fort Collins Business Association is proud to present this family friendly festival and music lineup completely FREE to the public. Fortoberfest will feature a full day of live music on the Choice Organics Stage in Old Town Square, including performances from The Patti Fiasco, Cary Morin, Taylor Scott Band and more!

Fortoberfest Old Town Square Music Lineup

1:00pm – 2:00pm – The Great Salmon Famine (Five-Piece Fusion Funk)

2:30pm – 3:30pm – The Symbols (Blues/Funk/Rock Trio)

4:00pm – 5:00pm – Crescent City Connection (New Orleans Funk)

5:30pm – 6:30pm – Cary Morin (Fingerstyle Guitar)

7:00pm – 8:00pm – Taylor Scott Band (Rock N Roll)

8:30pm – 10:00pm – The Patti Fiasco (Alt-Country Rock)

Read more about the Music Lineup and Bands Involved Here!

This Fort Collins-style Oktoberfest celebration will feature more than 10 seasonal microbrews from Odell Brewing and High Country Beverage, plus red and white wine from Wilbur’s Total Beverage. Enjoy newly released seasonal brews perfect for the fall, including Odell Oktoberfest & Isolation Ale, Bell’s Octoberfest, Prost Marzen & Dunkel, Sam Adams Octoberfest, and more! Looking to sample an array of fall Fortoberfest flavors? Stop by the Beverage Station in Old Town Square to sample 4 German-style and Oktoberfest beers on the Fortoberfest Flight, including Odell Oktoberfest, Isolation Ale, Bell’s Octoberfest and Prost’s Marzen.

Fortoberfest Beverage Menu

• Select Red & White Wine from Wilbur’s Total Beverage

• Odell Brewing’s Oktoberfest, Isolation Ale, Easy Street Wheat, Rupture Fresh Grind

Ale

• Sam Adam’s Octobrfest

• Prost Brewing’s Marzen & Dunkel

• Coors Light & Coors Banquet

• Wilbur’s Total Beverage Select Red & White Wine

• Fortoberfest Taster Tray

• Bell’s Octoberfest

• Bottled Water

Fortoberfest will also feature regional German-themed cuisine from Gunter’s Bavarian Grill including favorites such as Krautburgers, Beer Brats, Dolmas and more! Plus, satisfy your sweet tooth with treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Or, visit the Downtown Directory tomake plans to visit a local Downtown eatery.

Fortoberfest Vendors

• Gunter’s Bavarian Grill

• Nothing Bundt Cakes

• Visit our Downtown Directory to make plans to visit a local dining establishment So get ready to end your summer on a high note and say hello to fall with a full day celebrating Fort Collins’ rich music scene and award-winning brewing culture at

Fortoberfest!

When: September 15th, 2018 from 1:00pm – 10:00pm

Where: Old Town Square, Downtown Fort Collins, CO

Cost: Free and Open to the Public

Info: (970) 484-6500 or Fortoberfest.com

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.