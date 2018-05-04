Rist Canyon VFD Hosts Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

Leisa Taylor

RCVFD Board Secretary

Wildfire knowledge, safety, and mitigation are the focus Saturday, May 5, at the annual Wildfire Community Preparedness Day hosted by the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (RCVFD). In cooperation with the National Fire Protection Agency and State Farm Insurance, RCVFD will be available with facts and resources from 10 am – 2 pm at Station 1, 11835 Rist Canyon Road.

The event is free and open to the public, and all residents living in the mountains and/or the RCVFD service area are encouraged to attend. Highlights include RCVFD firefighters cooking burgers and brats, appearance of Smokey Bear, and free drawings for fire-resistant plants. Guests include the Colorado Department of Wildlife, Colorado Tree Farmers, Colorado State Forest Service, and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and Office of Emergency Management.

The goal of a Firewise Community is to reduce the loss of life and property in the event of a wildfire. The objective is for individuals to work as a community to take actions that can prevent or mitigate damage from a wildfire.

The RCVFD is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation and receives no federal or state tax money. Supported 100% by donations, the all-volunteer department depends on the community’s involvement and financial support. Donations can be sent to RCVFD Treasurer, PO Box 2, Bellvue, CO 80512 or be made by credit card at http://www.rcvfd.org. RCVFD is a member in the Amazon Smile program as well as King Soopers’ pre-payment card offer.