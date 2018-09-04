Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department to hold its annual fundraiser

It’s that time of year again. As the summer draws near to an end, the community in Rist Canyon gets together to raise money for their volunteer fire department. The Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department will take over the meadow at mile marker 12 in Rist Canyon just across the street form the Fire Station. The event will happen on September 8 from 10am to 4pm.

Only 15 minutes from Vern’s in LaPorte, they will set up tents and hold a number of fun community activities including performances from The Liz Barnez Band, The Laramie River Band, Cowtown, Curious Gage, The Jill Brzezicki Band and The ABLE Quartet.

Other activities:

• Craft & Vendor Booths

• Nonprofit Booths

• Live Entertainment

• Book Tent

• Kids Activities

• Plant Sale

• Silent Auction

• Bake Sale

• Food Trucks

All money raised will help them raise money for the operation of the volunteer fire department. For more information – https://festival.rcvfd.org/

Funds raised from the Mountain Festival are vital for the financial operations of the all-volunteer, 100% donation based fire department. RCVFD provides fire, medical, and emergency services to over 100 square miles. Tax-deductible donations can be sent to RCVFD Treasurer, PO Box 2, Bellvue, CO 80512, or made by PayPal at www.RCVFD.org/donate. Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department is a 501(c)(3) organization, and is also a participant in the Amazon Smile program.

