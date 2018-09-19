Rita’s Italian Ice Celebrating Grand Opening Event in Fort Collins, Colorado

Lauren Bland

Family favorite frozen treats brand Rita’s Italian Ice will host its grand opening event at the new Fort Collins location beginning Thursday, October 4th.

Trevose, PA. (September 17, 2018) — Rita’s Italian Ice is excited to announce that it will host a four day grand opening celebration for its recently opened location in Fort Collins, Colorado, beginning Thursday, October 4, 2018. Owned and operated by Diane David and Richard Nipert, this location will be the first to open in the Fort Collins market. Managed by Diane’s son, Dustin, and the inspiration for opening their first location coming from their daughter Darcie’s love of the Italian Ice served while attending Penn State, the operation is a family affair.

Beginning at noon on Saturday, October 6th, the first 50 guests in line at the grand opening will win certificates for a year’s worth of Rita’s Italian Ice. This offer is limited to one per family. Discounted Italian Ice and Gelati will be served fromThursday, October 4th to Sunday, October 7th for just $1 and $2, respectively. Rita’s welcomes and encourages guests to sample any flavor of Italian Ice while they decide which flavor sounds best! The new Rita’s Italian Ice is located at 250 East Harmony Road near the Starbucks in Harmony Marketplace in Fort Collins.

This location has a patio with seating next to an outdoor fireplace for those who love a cool treat when temperatures begin to drop and would be the perfect place for birthday parties, team celebrations and family gatherings.

“We want to give back to the Fort Collins community through Rita’s. We own and operate three other businesses and hope that the new space will provide a fun place for families, teams and church groups to help fundraise for wonderful causes we can all support. We’re starting by benefiting Realities for Children during our grand opening celebration and look forward to many more fun and meaningful parties held at the Rita’s of Fort Collins.” shared Diane.

Donations for Santa’s Helpers Workshop of Toys and warm winter clothing are being collected at the grand opening event in support of Realities for Children. The vision of Realities For Children is to educate, engage and inspire local businesses, youth agencies and the community to support and improve the lives of northern Colorado children who have been abused, neglected or are at-risk – so that no child in need is forgotten. Guests are encouraged to lend their support for the organization during the grand opening event and enjoy delicious Italian Ice at the new store while benefiting this great cause.

Rita’s Italian Ice opened its doors in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading “Ice, Custard, Happiness!” ever since. Now with more than 600 locations worldwide, guests around the globe visit Rita’s to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian ice made daily featuring real fruit, and its award-winning frozen custard, Rita’s serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita’s Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com.

