With the coming of a new year, thoughts turn to resolutions and new beginnings. It’s a time when people join health clubs and seek out weight loss and smoking cessation programs. It’s a good time to stretch horizons and to explore something new to enrich life by giving back. In the process, you are likely to find new friends and new purpose in life.

Roamin’ the Range January 2019

Checking out a nonprofit organization such as Wildlife Restoration Volunteers, based in Fort Collins and Boulder, could open up all sorts of possibilities.

Founded in 1999 by a small group of people who realized that the land needs people to preserve and maintain it and that people need community and purpose, WRV has completed more than 1,000 projects.

The organization addresses alpine, fire, forest, grassland and stream restoration, seed collection and trail projects. Volunteers gain ecological knowledge, accomplish something tangible for the benefit of the land, and become part of a hopeful vision through collective action. Leadership training sessions are scheduled for March 16 in Boulder and March 30 in Fort Collins. Website: www.wlrv.net or call: Boulder (303) 543-1411, Fort Collins (970) 493-2075 for more information.

Here’s an opportunity for the younger set, 18 and older. The city of Fort Collins and Larimer County’s Natural Areas and Resources Departments are now accepting Volunteer Ranger Assistant applications. Volunteers attend 15-20 hours of training in February and commit to 20 hours of service in return. You’ll become a friendly face on trails and be available to answer questions and help care for kiosks and other amenities. You can volunteer on foot, by bike or by horseback. Learn about local and regional trails, how to approach visitors, and about ecology, safety and stewardship. Volunteers are especially needed on weekends. Training dates are 6-9 p.m. Feb. 19; 6-8 p.m., Feb. 21; and 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Feb. 23. For more information: rpeckham@fcgov.com (970) 631-2933 or mayhew@co.larimer.co.us (970) 619-4552. Application deadline is Jan. 30.

Outdoors not your thing? Consider donating a little time at the Larimer County Food Bank, Global Village Museum, the Museum of Discovery, Poudre River Library District or Friends of the Library, Loveland Library, your local hospital, humane society or animal shelter.

May your 2019 be a fulfilling and joyful year.