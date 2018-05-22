Roamin’ the Range

Libby James

ljames@northfortynews.com

Lover of junk? Into antique décor? Setting up a new home on a shoestring? A browser at heart, happiest in the middle of a sea of collectibles? Then be thankful that you live on the Front Range where there are dozens of places calling your name. Many of the area’s flea markets are within easy driving distance.

Foothills Flea Market, 6300 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins, is the largest in Northern Colorado and has been around for 30 years. 70 vendors offer items from “the unusual and bizarre to the refined and luxurious” under a single roof. Open daily and year round from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other spots to investigate in Fort Collins include Itchy’s, 6132 S. College Ave., and, close by at 6012 S. College, AA Antiques.

Denver Flea opens its doors in a massive warehouse at 1000 Broadway in Denver four times a year for a couple of days. A “pop-up” showcase, the market features food trucks, seasonal cocktails and live entertainment to enhance the shopping experience. The focus is on hand-crafted items which are curated prior to acceptance in the market.

Mile High Flea Market, I-76 & 88th Ave., Denver, is a traditional flea market plus kids’ rides, food vendors, live entertainment and fresh produce. The market covers 80 acres, was founded in 1970, and is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Jefferson Park Farm & Flea Market, 25th Ave. between Eliot St. and Federal Blvd., Denver, in the historic Jefferson Park business district, is a “pop-up” outdoor market with plans to be open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on May 19, July 21 and Sept. 15.

Venture north to Cheyenne where you’ll have several intriguing venues to choose from. Who knows? One of them might be the spot where you find the dinner plate that you’ve been searching for to complete your set. Try: Avenues & Antiques Collectibles, 912 E. Lincolnway, Bits & Pieces at 809 W. College Drive, Bart’s at 415 W. Lincolnway, F.E. Warren Thrift Shop, on the Air Force base at 6709 Cavalry Ave., or Havens Treasures, 312 W. 17th St.

Tables to Teacups, 455 Weaver Park Road in Longmont, takes pride in nice displays so that customers need not “rummage around” to find goodies. They have been awarded “the best antique mall and flea market on the Front Range” for the last five years. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Front Range Mercantile Indoor Flea Market, 1201 S. Sunset St. in Longmont, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and features a large selection of furniture.

A few more funky choices:

A Paris Street Market, in Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, features “shabby chic” décor and is an open-air “pop-up”; open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 and Oct. 1.

Lafayette Collectibles and Farmers Market, 130 E. Spaulding St., Lafayette. 175 vendors, a friendly dog and free homemade cookies. Indoors. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Garden City Flea Market, 2626 8th Ave., Greeley. Nothing fancy, and you will have to dig around to find treasures. One customer called the place “creepy,” but said that was not necessarily bad. Open daily 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Horseshoe Craft & Flea Market, 4345 W. 46th Ave. at Tennyson, parking lot of Olinger Chapel, Denver. First opened in 2010. This indie craft and vintage market will open for the 2018 season May 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with 120 local makers, vintage vendors and food trucks.

Happy scrounging!