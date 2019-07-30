Roamin’ the Range: August 2019

Roamin’ the Range

There isn’t space here to list all the festivals going on across Colorado in August so there has been some picking and choosing. May everyone find a celebration that encourages them to get out and enjoy wherever they decide to go.

Breckenridge Main Street Art Fest, Aug.1-3. 100 artists from around the country sharing ceramics, mixed media, fiber, jewelry, painting, wood, glass, and sculpture. Great art and mountain ambiance.

A quick reminder that the Shakespeare Festival on the CU campus in Boulder ends its season at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2 p.m. with a production of King Charles III, a future history play.

Hudson Gardens outdoor concerts, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive in Littleton features the Oak Ridge Boys on Aug. 3, Atlanta Rhythm Section Aug. 10, Chris Isaak, Aug. 17, War, Aug. 25 and Brews and Views Beer Fest, Aug 31. See HudsonGardens.org.

Steamboat Pro Rodeo Series, Friday and Saturday nights through Aug. 17. This is only one among more than 300 events summer events in Steamboat Springs. See steamboatchamber.com for detailed information.

Leadville Boom Days, Aug. 2-4. A mountain festival featuring gunslingers, burro races and mining skill contests. Celebrate the Old West and Leadville’s rich mining history.

Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Fest, Aug. 3-4. Bands, home cooking, more than 40 craft breweries. Other Keystone events include Mountain Town Music Aug. 17 and Oktoberfest, Aug. 31. Discounted lodging available on all these dates.

Olathe Sweet Corn Festival, Aug. 3. A whole day of family fun: live music, corn-eating contests, games, vendors at Montrose County Event Center.

Telluride hosts a Jazz Festival Aug. 9-11, a Mushroom and Wine Festival Aug. 14-18 and the well-known Telluride Film Festival on Aug. 30 through Sept. 2 with famous guest director Pico Iyer. Screenings, speakers, discussions. Since 1973. This one may put a dent in your pocketbook but be sure to check at Telluride.com for several free events that are offered.

Boulder International Fringe Festival, Aug. 14-25. A platform for the arts: theatre music and dance. 20 participants selected from across the country. See boulderfringe.com for performances and details.

Palisade Peach Festival, Aug. 15-18. Dance and ice cream social downtown Aug. 15. Live music, parade, peach eating contests, peach cuisine. Among the oldest agricultural celebrations in Colorado. See website for more details. For a peach festival closer to home check out Lafayette Peach Festival.

Bohemian Nights @NewWest Fest, Fort Collins, Aug. 9-11. A free 3-day music festival now in its 15th year featuring 80-plus performances on 6 stages. 200 art, food, craft booths and a family centered entertainment area. See website for a list of performers.

Sculpture in the Park, Aug. 10, Benson Park, 1125 W. 29th St., Loveland. 36th annual show and sale, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

A Taste of Colorado, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Civic Center Park, Denver . The largest free food and music fair in Colorado. 50 food vendors, 175 marketplace vendors, 25 national and regional music acts.

Colorado State Fair, Aug. 23-Sept. 2, Pueblo, Concerts, rodeo, livestock and motorsport shows, wine, farm and garden, needle arts, craft and home brewed beer competitions. Most creative cinnamon roll bake-off. See coloradostatefair.com for more information.

Steers and Beers Whiskey and Brew Festival, Aug. 18, Antlers Hotel, Colorado Springs. Ride the mechanical bull, enjoy great music and check out hundreds of brews and whiskeys.

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, Aug. 16-18, Outdoors at Planet Bluegrass Ranch, Lyons. Camping available.