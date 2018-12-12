Roamin’ the Range: Giving the gift of experience

Libby James

The gift giving season is upon us. If you are one of those on a mission to find “the perfect gift,” the one that will “change someone’s life,” you are probably in for a tough time. Instead of searching out stuff that may or may not make the recipient happy, try a new track. How about giving the gift of an experience? This kind of present doesn’t take up storage space except perhaps among your recipient’s fond memories. Below are a few suggestions.

The Fins Course Zipline Tour, Broadmoor Soaring Adventure, within walking distance of the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. The tour takes three hours and includes five ziplines increasing in length and height in Seven Falls Canyon. Includes two suspension bridges and an assisted rappel. An adrenaline-filled day of stunning Colorado scenery. $156.60 per adult. Tours begin between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Participants must weigh between 90 and 250 pounds. Contact Broadmoor Soaring Adventure for detailed information.

A weekend stay at Home Ranch in Clark, north of Steamboat Springs, especially appreciated by fisher people. Prices vary. Check at (970) 879-1780.

Here is a selection of restaurants that have opened recently in Fort Collins that may be anxious to win your favor. Give a gift certificate to one or two of them to a special friend or family member with a sense of culinary adventure.

Asiana Foods, 755 S. Lemay, Japanese, Vietnamese, Mongolian, Singaporean and Chinese dishes, most priced under $10. Open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Metro Urban Food and Booze, corner of West Laurel and Mason Streets. Three levels for sports viewing, dining with jazz music, and this summer, Sky Lounge on the roof. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Masa Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi, 2400 E. Harmony Rd. Features stir fry made at your table. Entrees $16-$36.

Thai Station, 626 S. College Ave., is open 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday.

For under $200, you can provide the skier or snow boarder on your list with a heli-ski drop on Silverton Mountain, on the Western Slope of Colorado, among some of the world’s most spectacular mountain terrain. This one is not for everyone, but what a kick for a skier or snowboarder! Call (970) 387-5706 for information and reservations.

A more mellow experience for winter/snow lovers is a trip to Breckenridge to see magnificent snow sculptures in January and February.

Through January 26, the Great Wolf Lodge, 9494 Federal Drive in Colorado Springs, is featuring The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner. The evening includes a four-course meal and a prize basket for the best snooper of the evening. Info and reservations at (719) 966-1317.

What could be better than a relaxing and therapeutic massage for the physically active person on your Christmas list? Tina Sono has the knowledge and expertise to zero in on problem areas. Text her at (970) 430-0188 for a personalized gift certificate.