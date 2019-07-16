Roamin’ the Range July 2019

Front Range Festivals

Summer is the time for festivals and the Front Range has plenty of them. Below is a list of some that may have special appeal.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival–art for everyone. July 5-7, Cherry Creek North shopping district, 2nd to 3rd Avenues on the 6 streets between Clayton and Steele. Around since 1991, this is a celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts that draws 350,000 visitors. Meet international juried visual artists, sample fine cuisine, enjoy live performances, artist demonstrations and interactive children’s activities. Free. For more information see www.cherryarts.org or call 303-355-2787.

Colorado Irish Festival—July 12-14. 25th anniversary of this celebration of Irish culture that includes Gaelic sports, dance, a cultural village, a sheepherding demonstration, arts and crafts, bagpipers, food and entertainment and an Irish breakfast. Robert F. Clement Park in Littleton. Tickets required. Music headliners include Gaelic Storm and Jigjam from Ireland. See coloradoirishfestival.org for more information and additional musical performers.

Denver County Fair, National Western Complex, July 19-21. Blue ribbon competitions, beer fest, goat yoga, drag queen pageant, alpaca obstacle course, see Kachunga the alligator, putt-putt golf, heavy metal Mariachi band, art gallery, freak show, bouncy house—and lots more. For more information: denvercountyfair.org

Evergreen Summerfest-July 20-21. Buchanan Park Athletic Complex. To benefit Center for the Arts. Evergreen. Admission $5. Children free. 120 artists and craftspeople. Ceramics, digital art, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture and wood. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. See Evergreen Summerfest for more information.

Pearl Street Arts Fest, July 20-21, 1300 block of Pearl St. in downtown Boulder. A juried celebration of visual arts, photography, sculpture and upcycled art that includes children’s activities and live interactive performances. See 2019 Pearl St. Arts Fest for more information.

Arapahoe County Fair, July 25-28, Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Park, 25690 E. Qunicy Ave., Aurora. Carnival, petting farm, butterfly encounter, truck and tractor pull, Mexican rodeo, music and fireworks. Details at arapahoecountyfair.com

Buffalo Bill Days, July 25-28, Golden. This wild west celebration began in the 1940s with a trail ride up Lookout Mountain to Buffalo Bill’s grave and has grown into the largest community celebration in Golden. It starts with a golf tournament at Applewood Golf Course on July 25 and includes a “best of the West” parade, Mutton’ Bustin’, music, a car show, food, merchandise and vendors. More information at buffalobilldays.com

Evergreen Jazz Festival, July 26-28- five intimate venues in Evergreen. Features Dixieland, swing and big band music in a mountain setting. For tickets and more information call Sandi at 303-697-5467.

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, Sloan’s Lake Park, Denver July 27-28. Celebrating Colorado’s Asian Pacific communities since 2001. Fifty teams compete in the largest boat festival in the country. Dragon boat racing is a 2,000-year-old Chinese sport with competitions held worldwide. Festival features two Asian food courts, Asian marketplace, a wellness village focused on health food, an interactive children’s area, beer garden and more than 100 performances on five stages including a Chinese fan dance and martial arts demonstrations. For more information see cdbf.org.