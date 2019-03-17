Roamin’ the Range March 2019

What fun to welcome the coming of spring with a quick getaway to a scenic spot somewhere along the Front Range. Whether you are up for hiking, biking, fishing or relaxing in a hot tub while enjoying some mountain scenery, it’s not hard to find a special place not far from home.

Brynwood on the River, 710 Moraine Ave., Estes Park, (970) 568-3475, info@brynwood.com offers discounts for seniors and the military and a special “stay and play” third night for free. Accommodations include cabins with kitchens, hot tubs, decks and close-up views of the Big Thompson River, motel rooms large enough to hold six and three- and four-bedroom vacation homes.

Beaver Meadows Resort Ranch, Red Feather Lakes, (970) 881-2450. This 480-acre ranch borders Roosevelt Forest in the heart of deer, elk, moose and bear country. Suitable for business retreats and family reunions, there’s a wide variety of accommodations: condos, cottages, cabins, lodge rooms and campsites. Play games: 18-hole disc golf course, horseshoes or corn hole. Go for a hike, mountain bike or horseback ride. There are great opportunities for bird watching, nature photography and hanging out at evening bonfires. Enjoy a meal at the Ranch House restaurant and pub.

Hope Farms, 1601 N. Shields St., Fort Collins, hopefarmsfc.com, is family-owned and has been in operation since 2012 with the goal of sharing farm life to facilitate education and recreation. It is minutes from downtown Fort Collins. Book a stay at the Lodge House (three bedrooms, a master suite and gourmet kitchen), enjoy open spaces, biking and hiking trails along the Poudre River, and farm-to-fork dinners. Available for corporate meetings and family reunions.

Cherokee Park Ranch, 436 Cherokee Drive, Livermore. (970) 493-6522. This dude ranch is family-owned and has been in operation since 1886. It has been called “a little slice of heaven.” Horseback rides, square dances and rodeos are the order of the day. Amenities include a hot tub, fire pit, indoor riding arena and a petting zoo.

Archer’s River Resort, 33021 Poudre Canyon Road, Bellvue, (970) 881-2139, www.poudreriverresort.com. A two-story vacation home that sleeps 15, cabins, RV and campsites, even a tent site on a private island, along the Poudre River. Archer’s Canyon Grille is open during the season. Cabins have full kitchens and there are hot tubs and outdoor fire pits available. Activities include river rafting, kayaking, hiking, fishing and nearby trails for mountain biking.

Inn of Glen Haven, 7468 County Road 43, (970) 586-3696, Glen Haven. http://innofglenhaven.com/ If you are into gourmet meals enhanced by an environment reminiscent of Victorian England, this bed and breakfast is the place for you. If you are staying in Estes Park, the Inn is close enough to drive there for dinner. It has been famous for its outstanding meals for many years. Not open year-round. Check website for details.