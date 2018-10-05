Roamin’ the Range October 2018

by Libby James

North Forty News

Ghosts and goblins, haunted houses, corn mazes, cider-making and dunking for apples. There are so many ways to celebrate the harvest season along the Front Range.

The 16th Annual Harvest Farm Festival and Corn Maze is close to home and has a long-standing successful reputation. The festival is a fundraiser for the important work Harvest Farm does rehabilitating men suffering from addictions. In addition to challenging mazes, the festival includes horse-drawn carriage rides, goat yoga, a Denver Broncos weekend, and a kite day. There’s an obstacle course, nightly bonfires, food trucks, and a toddler play area. The festival is open weekends starting September 29 through October 28. Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays noon to 6 p.m. Goat yoga sessions are scheduled from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on October 7 and 28. Let goats climb on you, jump off you, or curl up for some easy yoga instruction. Must be 16 or older. $28 which includes admission to Harvest Farm Festival. Registration required at Creed@DenRescue.org.

General admission for the festival: 13 and up $15, children 4-12, $13, 3 and under, free, seniors $10. Groups of 15 or more, $8 per person. Register ahead of time. Harvest Farm is located at 4240 E. County Rd. 66, north of Wellington. From I-25 take exit 278 and go east on the frontage road, then west on Country Road 66. The farm is on the right.

Down the road in Broomfield at Rock Creek Farm, you’ll find an “urban” farm complete with a corn maze, goats, pigs, ponies, a petting zoo, 100 acres of you-pick-em pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn, and baked goods. The place is a surefire recipe for a day of Halloween fun. Located in Boulder County, 2005 S. Highway 287 at 112th St. Call (303) 465-9565 for more information.

For everyone who enjoys the sensation of being terrified, Frightmare Compound Haunted House is a spot you won’t want to miss. Located at 10798 Yukon St. in Westminster, it is the oldest and scariest haunted house in the area. Guests come from around the world to experience the place that specializes in “squeezing your senses and intensifying your fears.” Founder Brad Holder is said to be buried somewhere in the deepest caverns of the place. Purchase general admission tickets online: Sundays through Thursdays $25.99-open 7-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays $27.99-open 7 p.m.-12 a.m. A special Lights Out event, Nov. 1-3-general admission $25.99. Call Frightmare (303)-467-2273.

The Colorado Railroad Museum at 17155 W. 44th Ave. in Golden offers a chance to ride behind a historic Denver and Rio Grande Steam Locomotive with engineers and conductors in full costume. Dubbed a “trick-or-treat train,” the locomotive makes several stops to allow passengers to fill their treat bags. You’ll find local food, kettle corn, shaved ice, and you’ll be able to get your face painted and picture taken. Museum members and children under 2 are free. Older children $5, adults $15, seniors, $10. Admission includes unlimited rides on the steam engine and access to entertainment on the grounds. Open to the public, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Trick-or-treat train rides: 10 a.m. October 27 and 4 p.m. October 28.

The above is just a taste of the October fun that is available along the Front Range.

