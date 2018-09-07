Roamin’ the Range, September, 2018

Libby James

North Forty News

The leaves are turning, there’s crispness in the air, the days are noticeably shorter, and the kids are back in school. It must be fall! So many communities in our area celebrate the harvest season with festivals that there is sure to be one close to where you live. Below are a few that sound like a whole lot of fun.

Stop in at The Gardens at Spring Creek at 2145 Centre Avenue in Fort Collins for Nature’s Harvest Fest between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 15. Admission is free but donations of $5 per adults and $2 per child are suggested. Live local music is the background for live butterfly releases, artisan and partner outreach booths, garden tasting, cider pressing, bird banding, face painting and nature lessons and experiences.

Set aside September 22 or 23 for Estes Park’s Autumn Gold Festival of Bands, Brats and Beer. Admission is free. There will be local musicians, vendor booths, a bounce house, face painting, corn bag toss, classic car show and a raffle with a $5,000 prize (tickets are $25). If you’re hungry, you’ll be able to find corn on the cob, funnel cakes, fresh squeezed lemonade, roasted almonds and desserts.

You won’t be sorry if you decide to return to Estes Park September 29-30 to experience the haunting bugle of male elk during the town’s Elk Fest. The animals gather at the edge of Rocky Mountain Park to show off to their ladies as the rutting season gets underway. Learn about elk behavior, observe them in their natural habitat, take part in a bugling contest and see performances by American Indians.

The Pearl Street Mall in Boulder will celebrate fall for the 30th year with this beloved community event featuring music, a beer garden, local food vendors and a children’s carnival. All day: September 14-16.

It’s worth a trip south to Pueblo, especially if you are a fan of all things spicy. Experience the pride of Pueblo, a special, intensely flavorful variety of green chile, at the Chile and Frijoles Festival, Sept. 21-23. Whether it is served smoking on a stick, chopped and tucked into a quesadilla or sprinkled in salsa, it’s the star of this show. Cooking competitions, live music, dancing, arts and crafts, and a farmers’ market round out the festivities.

Denver gets a jump on the Oktoberfest season by celebrating during the last two weekends in September. Dubbed “the best Oktoberfest in the USA,” the celebration has been held in downtown Denver since 1969 and features some unique contests. There’s keg bowling, a long dog derby, steinhoisting, a costume contest and a bratwurst eating contest. Live music will encourage polka dancing. Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, September 21-23 and 28-30.

Check out the best of small town America in Paonia, on Colorado’s Western Slope, where this town celebrates the season September 27-30 in their town park. There will be live concerts, farmers’ markets, beer and wine tasting, a chili cook-off, arts and crafts, and farm tours. The bounty from locally owned orchards, ranches and farms brings in revelers from all over surrounding Delta County.

The town of Windsor has plenty of experience in celebrating the harvest. Their first festival took place 96 years ago! Come join the fun. Watch the parade, visit a home and garden show, see colorful hot air balloons and browse arts and crafts booths. September 1-3 at Windsor Main Park and Windsor Boardwalk Park, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.